Emily Simpson is trying to bounce back after her painful hip replacement surgery. The Real Housewives of Orange County star took herself out of the house for the first time since her procedure on Sunday, November 3.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Emily Simpson is trying to bounce back after her painful hip replacement surgery. The Real Housewives of Orange County star took herself out of the house for the first time since her procedure on Sunday, November 3.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!