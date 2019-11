View this post on Instagram

For you assholes out there who feel the need to make derogatory comments on my figure “photoshopped to look like 50 pounds were taken off” in reference to the Season 14 #rhoc promo pic.... here’s the raw, untouched photo taken with my iPhone by my makeup artist. Looks exactly the same to me! This dress is a size Medium. . I’m not sure if you all know this but I’m a woman, I have curves and they are frikin’ hot and amazing ...but I’m also a human and I have feelings too. Why so many of you feel the need to say downright mean, cruel and vicious things.. I truly will never understand it. I hope you find some happiness and peace someday so that attacking someone’s looks and being so vicious doesn’t come so naturally to you. . So for all you mean-spirited, cruel and vicious jerks out there... please SWIPE left and kiss my unretouched perfect ASS! 😘😘 . #shutup #bodypositive #curves #confidence #getalife #losers #dressthepopulation #unapologetic #effyourbeautystandards