While speaking on the record, Rihanna stated that she was proud to be a part of a powerful message. “This song… it gave a voice to not only victims, but also… what I really enjoy about this song is not only how cleverly written it is—unbelievably, I can’t believe he wrote this song like that—but the fact that he confronts himself on this record was the biggest thing for me, and I think that’s what people connected to the most,” she said to MTV.