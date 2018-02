Eric was caught chatting it up with the woman outside Verve Café in West Hollywood, California on January 10.

Eric played it a cool once he spotted a photographer and then waved to the cameras.

The actors’ midday lunch date is not the first time he has been spotted in a sticky situation. Back in 2009, an intimate video of Eric in a hot tub with a woman who was not his wife.

As OK! readers know, Eric’s now estranged wife filed for divorce on February 16, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Rebecca and Eric, best known for his role as Dr. McSteamy on Greys Anatomy, share two children: Billie, 7, and Georgia, 6. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their daughters and seeking spousal support.