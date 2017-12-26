Pregnant Eva Marcille Is Engaged, But What Does Her Enemy Ex Kevin McCall Think About Her Newfound Happiness?

Model and actress Eva Marcille has a lot to celebrate as of late, with the announcement that she’s not only engaged to her lawyer boyfriend Michael Sterling, but they are also expecting a baby in 2018! It hasn’t always been the best of times for her, however, as her rocky road to get to where she is now has been filled with some major ups and downs, including some very public shade thrown her way by ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall recently. Click-through to read all about her journey to love and what nasty things Kevin has been saying about her newfound happiness.