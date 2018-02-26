COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Awkward

Ewan McGregor Reunites With His Wife After Splitting From Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead

February 26, 2018 12:59PM

An insider reveals the actress 'hated being labeled a home wrecker.'

After Ewan McGregor left Eva Mavrakis, his soon-to-be ex-wife and mother of his four children, for his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead last year, the actor has found himself without both a girlfriend and a wife as he was snapped over the weekend meeting with wife to pick up his daughter in Santa Monica. Click through for all the details!

Ewan McGregor Reunites With His Wife After Splitting From Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Back to intro
1/7
Just a few months ago Ewan and Mary Elizabeth couldn’t keep their hands off each other, showing massive PDA in the City of Angels. But now the couple, whose relationship contributed to Ewan and Eva’s divorce, has called it quits.
As it turns out, Mary Elizabeth was concerned for her image, which took a hit when she hooked up with the 46-year-old. An insider exclusively revealed to Ok! that she “hated being labeled a homewrecker.”
The source continued, “The situation has caused her so much embarrassment. Ewan lacks self-awareness about how it all looks, but she has been very self-conscious the whole time.”
Now single again, Ewan was spotted back on daddy duty over the weekend after reuniting with Eve to pick up their 6-year-old daughter Anouk!
The daddy-daughter duo went on a bike ride at the Santa Monica airport, where Anouk took a bit of a spill.
After their bike excursion, the two hopped in Ewan’s car for a little cruise around town.
What do you think about Ewan reuniting with Eve after his break-up with Mary Elizabeth? Sound off in the comment section

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE