Ewan McGregor has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis.

According to reports, Ewan filed divorce documents on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The Fargo actor, 46, is asking for joint custody of his and Eve’s three minor children: Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15 and Anouk, 6. (The couple’s fourth child, Clara, is 21.)

However, Eve, 51, who filed her answer to his request at the same time, is allegedly asking for sole physical custody of their children and visitation for Ewan.

The divorce documents reportedly list the former couple’s date of separation as May 28th of last year.

Eve and Ewan announced their split last October, shortly after photos surfaced of Ewan kissing his Fargo costar, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 33, at a London café.

The costars went public with their relationship in November after the two were photographed walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles.