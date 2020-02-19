View this post on Instagram

Just finished this book last week. While it was a good book, it was ten years old and already outdated. While there are still so many issues within our culture and our perceptions about sexuality, let’s give ourselves credit, we have come a long way. This book sheds light on a variety of issues such as conversion therapy and abstinence programs, both of which have now been more visible as harmful. Conversion therapy is now illegal. Check it out for some broad education on how the political and cultural agenda impact our perceptions and behaviors surrounding sexuality. #sexincrisis #bibliophile #bookstagram #booktoread #sexuality #humansexuality #sexed #therapist #sextherapist