Gareth Pursehouse, who was accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, sex therapist Amie Harwick, has been released from prison on a $2 million bond on February 18, according to CBS. The alleged killer’s release comes on the same day a disturbing video from his Instagram account resurfaced of him laughing about throwing people from a window. Amie was well known as a Hollywood-based family and sex therapist, and was previously engaged to The Price Is Right host Drew Carey.
