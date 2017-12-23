Fans Question If Travis Scott Is Really The Father Of Kylie Jenner’s Baby

5 of 6

Others are actually questioning if she is pregnant, or if he really is the baby daddy at all. “Does that one plan b verse from Travis mean he ain’t having a kid with Kylie?”, one user tweeted. Another asked "In Moon Rock Travis said all my b*****s on Plan B so is Kylie Jenner pregnant or nah?” Could this just be a case of him putting together a song with that lyric, or is there more to what he’s saying about being the baby daddy for Kylie?