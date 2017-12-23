BABIES
Fans Question If Travis Scott Is Really The Father Of Kylie Jenner’s Baby

December 23, 2017 11:41AM

He referenced the morning-after pill in a new track which is now causing speculation.

Fans have been impatiently waiting for Kylie Jenner to reveal that she is pregnant now that her older sister Khloe Kardashian has finally spoke up about her own pregnancy.  The beauty mogul is expecting with rapper Travis Scott sometime in February… or is she?  He just released a new track where he references the morning after pill, causing many fans to speculate over whether or not he really is the baby daddy.  Click-through for all the details. 

Fans Question If Travis Scott Is Really The Father Of Kylie Jenner’s Baby

Travis released a new track called “Moon Rock” on Thursday, which features Quavo from the hip-hop group Migos
On the first verse of the song, Travis claims that anyone he sleeps with uses Plan B protection!  “All of my b*****s on Plan B,” he declared. 
This contradicts reports that have been going on for months now that he is the daddy of Kylie’s baby, who happens to be girl.  
Fans on social media have spoken up about it, saying "Travis just said all his h**s on plan b . . . Uhhhh one must not be . . . The one that’s pregnant” and "All of my b*****s on Plan B” ..Uh Travis you know Kylie pregnant right.”
Others are actually questioning if she is pregnant, or if he really is the baby daddy at all. “Does that one plan b verse from Travis mean he ain’t having a kid with Kylie?”, one user tweeted. Another asked "In Moon Rock Travis said all my b*****s on Plan B so is Kylie Jenner pregnant or nah?” Could this just be a case of him putting together a song with that lyric, or is there more to what he’s saying about being the baby daddy for Kylie? 
Do you think Travis’ lyrics have anything to do with his baby daddy situation?  Sound off in the comments! 

