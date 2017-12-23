What’s The Deal?
Fans Question If Travis Scott Is Really The Father Of Kylie Jenner’s Baby
He referenced the morning-after pill in a new track which is now causing speculation.
Fans have been impatiently waiting for Kylie Jenner to reveal that she is pregnant now that her older sister Khloe Kardashian has finally spoke up about her own pregnancy. The beauty mogul is expecting with rapper Travis Scott sometime in February… or is she? He just released a new track where he references the morning after pill, causing many fans to speculate over whether or not he really is the baby daddy. Click-through for all the details.
