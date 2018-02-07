BABIES
Seeing Pink

Fans Come Up With Another Wild Theory About Khloe Kardashian’s Baby

February 7, 2018 10:24AM

Social media is all abuzz after the 'KUWTK' star drops a major hint.

Ever since Khloe Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy a few short weeks ago, followed by continuous posts about her fab new pregnancy lifestyle, her fans have been watching her page like hawks to catch any new details about her little one. And as it turns out, she may have just dropped a major hint! Click through for all the details.

Could the 33-year-old be expecting a little girl? That’s the word on social media after Khloe uploaded a series of posts on her Snapchat from her Tuesday dinner party, which all had one thing in common—the color pink.
Fans immediately took to their various platform to shoot off one speculation after another, with one writing, “So Khlo r u having a girl? & Your baby shower is going on right now? I spy pink nails and an all pink party the Kardashian’s are at..”
And another already imagined Khloe’s baby girl having fun with sisters Kim and Kylie’s new baby girls, posting, “That would be so amazing if you have a little girl and Stormi and Chicago all get to grow up together being so close in age!”
Meanwhile, Khloe hasn’t confirmed either way yet, choosing instead to keep the rumors swirling.
Just hours before posting her dinner party snaps, Khloe shared this pic of her cradling her tummy and donning—you guessed it—pink nails.
Do you think Khloe is having a baby girl? Sound off in the comments section! 

