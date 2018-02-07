Seeing Pink
Fans Come Up With Another Wild Theory About Khloe Kardashian’s Baby
Social media is all abuzz after the 'KUWTK' star drops a major hint.
Ever since Khloe Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy a few short weeks ago, followed by continuous posts about her fab new pregnancy lifestyle, her fans have been watching her page like hawks to catch any new details about her little one. And as it turns out, she may have just dropped a major hint! Click through for all the details.
4 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!