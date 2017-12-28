STYLE
Hall Of Shame

Feathers, Top Hats, And Bathrobes, Oh My! The Worst Celebrity Style Crimes Of 2017

December 28, 2017 13:10PM

This is the list no one wants to be on.

There were a lot of celebs who knocked it out of the ballpark almost every time they walked out their door this year. But, not everyone could be that effortless. In fact, many were downright dreadful. From Kanye to Halsey to even RiRi herself, some stars needed a major do-over. Click through our gallery to see which celebs committed the biggest style crimes this year!

Sean "Diddy" Combs may have looked like he was relaxing after a big win on the red carpet, but after coming to the Met Gala this year in this strange black and white jacket with a matching cape, he should have headed straight back home to change.
Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham looked like she was celebrating Halloween in this pink and gold getup at the MTV Movie Awards.
Kim Kardashian looked like she couldn't decide between wearing a sweater or a bathing suit at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards.
Meanwhile, This Is Us star Chris Sullivan looked like a magician who was about to say "Abracadabra" and pull a rabbit out of his hat at the Emmys.
His son may be a style star, but DJ Khaled tried and failed to bring back swishy pants at MTV's Video Music Awards. Pairing them with an awful printed jacket didn't help either.
Model Amber Rose stopped traffic in the worst way in this cheap-looking red cutout dress at the MTV Movie Awards.
Meanwhile, pop star Nick Jonas looked like he was trying to go for the cowboy look in this rhinestone-lined black jacket at Grammys. It didn't work, Nick.
Well good night, Halsey! The singer looked like she had just got out of bed (and forgot her shirt) at the Grammys.
The Met Gala is known for outrageous outfits, but the usually stylish Rihanna had people scratching their heads in this wild origami getup.
There was no telling what look Katy Perry was going for in this metallic nightmare with crazy feathers at the Grammys.
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross's gorgeous figure was completely washed out in this silver dress at the Emmys.
Self-proclaimed "pop tart" Girl Crush gave a new meaning to *ball*gown when she appeared at the Grammys with a long skirt made of colorful balls. What even was this?
And Paris Jackson might have been wearing Christian Dior, but this look was anything but chic at the VMAs.
