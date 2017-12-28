Feathers, Top Hats, And Bathrobes, Oh My! The Worst Celebrity Style Crimes Of 2017

Sean "Diddy" Combs may have looked like he was relaxing after a big win on the red carpet, but after coming to the Met Gala this year in this strange black and white jacket with a matching cape, he should have headed straight back home to change.

Farrah Abraham looked like she was celebrating Halloween in this pink and gold getup at the MTV Movie Awards. Teen Mom starlooked like she was celebrating Halloween in this pink and gold getup at the MTV Movie Awards.

Kim Kardashian looked like she couldn't decide between wearing a sweater or a bathing suit at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards.

Meanwhile, This Is Us star Chris Sullivan looked like a magician who was about to say "Abracadabra" and pull a rabbit out of his hat at the Emmys.

DJ Khaled tried and failed to bring back swishy pants at MTV's Video Music Awards. Pairing them with an awful printed jacket didn't help either. His son may be a style star , buttried and failed to bring back swishy pants at MTV's Video Music Awards. Pairing them with an awful printed jacket didn't help either.

Model Amber Rose stopped traffic in the worst way in this cheap-looking red cutout dress at the MTV Movie Awards.

Nick Jonas looked like he was trying to go for the cowboy look in this rhinestone-lined black jacket at Grammys. It didn't work, Nick. Meanwhile, pop starlooked like he was trying to go for the cowboy look in this rhinestone-lined black jacket at Grammys. It didn't work, Nick.

Well good night, Halsey! The singer looked like she had just got out of bed (and forgot her shirt) at the Grammys.

Rihanna had people scratching their heads in this wild origami getup. The Met Gala is known for outrageous outfits, but the usually stylishhad people scratching their heads in this wild origami getup.

There was no telling what look Katy Perry was going for in this metallic nightmare with crazy feathers at the Grammys.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross's gorgeous figure was completely washed out in this silver dress at the Emmys.

Self-proclaimed "pop tart" Girl Crush gave a new meaning to *ball*gown when she appeared at the Grammys with a long skirt made of colorful balls. What even was this?

And Paris Jackson might have been wearing Christian Dior, but this look was anything but chic at the VMAs.