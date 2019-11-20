Slick Woods’ fans are currently wishing her the best! On Tuesday, November 19, the Fenty Beauty model, 23, revealed that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Slick Woods’ fans are currently wishing her the best! On Tuesday, November 19, the Fenty Beauty model, 23, revealed that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!