Family Approved

See The 1st Photos Of Josiah Duggar’s New Girlfriend Lauren Swanson

January 23, 2018 13:23PM

Plus, the family announced the couple’s courtship while at a parenting conference.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are the real deal (and there are even pics to prove it). As the Duggars make their way through New Zealand, for the ATI Family Conference, Lauren continues to stand by her man’s side. And after traveling with the family for over a week, it looks like the 18-year-old has passed the Duggar test as they allegedly confirmed her courtship with Josiah, 21, at a recent speaking engagement.

See The 1st Photos Of Josiah Duggar's New Girlfriend Lauren Swanson

According to Duggar Blog, “Life is not all pickles and hairspray,” Jim Bob and Michelle announced on Monday that Josiah and Lauren have been courting since January 6th.
A source, who attended the conference in New Zealand, told Pickles the Duggars said that before the two started their courtship they were “talking to each other for only a few months long distance since Lauren's family lives in Georgia.”
Clearly still in the honeymoon stage, the two didn’t seem to leave each others side as they even posed for pictures with fans together.
Check at Josiah’s huge grin!
As OK! readers’ know, courtship rumors began to fly earlier this month after the Duggars introduced Lauren as a family friend, as she stood next to Josiah at an Australian parenting conference. Josiah then allegedly signed a fan’s autograph book, “Lauren and Josiah,” while at the appearance with his girlfriend.
UPDATE: The Duggars have confirmed Josiah and Lauren’s courtship. Click HERE for family’s announcement.

