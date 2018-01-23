See The 1st Photos Of Josiah Duggar’s New Girlfriend Lauren Swanson

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are the real deal (and there are even pics to prove it). As the Duggars make their way through New Zealand, for the ATI Family Conference, Lauren continues to stand by her man’s side. And after traveling with the family for over a week, it looks like the 18-year-old has passed the Duggar test as they allegedly confirmed her courtship with Josiah, 21, at a recent speaking engagement.