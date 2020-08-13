trending in NEWS

STELLAR SHAPE The secret to Gisele’s enviable abs? Lots of core-strengthening work! Along with balancing on an exercise ball, the model’s exercise routine includes toe touches, prone jumping jacks, slow mountain climbers, and several variations of side planks.

Today, she’s a model of health and wellness, but for Brazilian-born [Gisele Bündchen], that wasn’t always the case. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel – who celebrated her 40th birthday on July 20 – has said she spent her 20s living on fried foods, caffeine, and alcohol.

“I reached rock bottom,” revealed Gisele, who would kick-start her mornings with a sugary mocha Frappuccino, have French fries and wine for lunch, and smoke a pack of cigarettes a day.

“It became so unbearable I couldn’t breathe, and I thought, “I gotta change.” She did just that, and soon enough, Gisele’s bad habits were replaced with good ones.

“I stopped having four cigarettes when I woke up, [and] I started running [instead],” she said, noting that the changes paid off both mentally and physically.

“If you don’t feel good, you’re not going to look good!”

