Photo credit: Shutterstock

At the time the dating rumors surfaced, a representative for Dog told Fox News that Dog was not dating Moon but was simply spending time with him as he continued to grieve his late wife. “They are friends and have been for many. Many, years. Beth knew her well also for 25 years,” the rep explained. “They are not dating. She has been helping out as Duane is really missing Beth and needs someone around.”