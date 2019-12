Photo credit: MEGA

The playful feud all started when French took to his Instagram page on Sunday, December 29 to show off his new wheels. “Fresh out of ICU. Woke up in that new Bugatti!! Lil gift to myself! Feel like a boss move like a boss and taste like a boss lol. #nipseyblue Motivation use only. Allah. Akbar. Riding with toilet paper. FOE the suckers,” the rapper captioned the video of his $1.5 million car that would later be transported to his home.