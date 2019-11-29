French Montana is in recovery mode. The “No Stylist” rapper, 35, tweeted on Thursday, November 29, that he had recovered enough for doctors to allow him to leave the ICU.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
French Montana is in recovery mode. The “No Stylist” rapper, 35, tweeted on Thursday, November 29, that he had recovered enough for doctors to allow him to leave the ICU.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!