It appears that these social media reunions may not be the only get-togethers for the Friends cast. “Talks are currently underway for an unscripted reunion special,” an insider told The Hollywood Reporter, however, the publication made it clear that details are “far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out.” Series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are also in talks to work on the special.