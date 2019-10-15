Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram following peer pressure from her Friends costars after the 25th anniversary of the show! The actress shared her first post on October 15 and followed her ex-husband Justin Theroux.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram following peer pressure from her Friends costars after the 25th anniversary of the show! The actress shared her first post on October 15 and followed her ex-husband Justin Theroux.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!