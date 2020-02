Photo credit: MEGA

During his jersey retirement speech, Dwyane paid tribute to. On January 26, the former Lakers star and his daughter,, were among the nine victims that died in a devastating helicopter crash. “Kobe said the most important thing is to try to inspire others so they can be great in whatever they choose to do. I hope I’ve inspired all of you,” he said. “Thank you for making me a part of your legacy. Please know you are a huge part of mine. God bless you all. Heat Nation, I love you, thank you.”