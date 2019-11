Photo credit: Shutterstock

Gwen and Blake first bonded over their respective divorces on the set of The Voice. "I won't forget that day. I looked over at Gwen — who I didn't really know — and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, 'Wow, she feels super bad for me!' ... I thought it was going to be another one of those things-are-going-to-be-OK talks. She didn't tell me much, because we didn't know each other at the time, but she said, 'I'm going through something very similar to what you're going through. I understand. And I hate it,'" he explained to Billboard