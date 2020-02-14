trending in NEWS

Gayle King accepted Snoop Dogg‘s recent apology after he attacked her for asking about Kobe Bryant‘s rape allegations during a CBS This Morning interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. The journalist admitted that she understood “the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss” and explained that she was simply trying to do her job.

