trending in NEWS
- Stars Celebrate Valentine’s Day With IGNITE Bash in L.A.
- Tickets For Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial At Staples Center Go On Sale
- Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Adorable Valentine’s Day Celebration With Daughter True
- Celebrities Spotted Out and About – Week of February 14th
- ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Confirms Hopper Will Return
Gayle King accepted Snoop Dogg‘s recent apology after he attacked her for asking about Kobe Bryant‘s rape allegations during a CBS This Morning interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. The journalist admitted that she understood “the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss” and explained that she was simply trying to do her job.
View this post on Instagram
I’m at peace ☮️. Spread love. Lead by example 💫🔥🕊
A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on
View this post on Instagram
The hero and the villain🙏🏽✨🏀🎤. The day we celebrated your. 20 years of play n a real way love u. K. B. 🏀
A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- gayle king
- Snoop Dogg
Sound off in the comments below!