Gerard Butler Dishes On Who's A Better Kisser: Angelina Jolie Or Jennifer Aniston

January 18, 2018

Gerard Butler appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where he had to answer some VERY personal questions, including who’s a better kisser: Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston! Click through our gallery to see his response, plus more hilarious answers to the super intimate questions.

Gerard appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, where he played a game of Plead The Fifth with the host, Andy. In the game, Andy asked a series of very personal questions and the actor had to answer all but one, to which he was allowed to plead the fifth.
The first question the talk show host asked was what film the 300 star did strictly for money, which the actor decided to plead the fifth to and didn't answer.
Next, he was asked who was a better kisser, Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston!
The 48-year-old seemed torn by the question, but finally gave his response: "Jennifer Aniston!"
Butler worked with Jennifer on 2010's Bounty Hunter and with Angelina in 2003's Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life. Both actresses were famously married to Brad Pitt — Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and Jolie from 2014 until 2016.
Andy also asked the actor where the weirdest place he's had sex was, which he revealed was the side of a volcano! Steamy!
