Photo credit: MEGA

“It looks like Pete and Kaia are over. It got very overwhelming for Kaia. Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with,” a source informed Page Six on January 14. “[Kaia] doesn't know if she wants to continue in their relationship. [She] wasn't comfortable with what she saw and doesn't know if she can handle it. What she saw happen with Pete was very concerning and scary for her ... She cares about Pete and wants him to get better,” another source informed E!.