Pete and Kaia went public with their romance in October 2019. Pete has been open about his struggles with mental illness , and he revealed in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after suffering a breakdown and going to rehab. "I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder. One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, 'You're probably bipolar or borderline, we're just going to have to figure it out.' I'm depressed all the time," he explained on the WTF withpodcast at the time.