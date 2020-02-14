trending in REALITY TV
- Watch! Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Reveals Crazy Story Behind Her Life-Threatening Delivery
- Kyle Richards Was Blindsided By Sister Kim's Memoir
- Jenelle Returns To The Land After Reuniting With David — & They Got A New Pet
- Kyle Wants Denise To 'Stick Around' On 'RHOBH' Amid Drama With Brandi Glanville
- Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Share The FIRST Look At Their Custom Dream Home
Real Housewives of Orange County fan favorites Kelly Dodd and Gina Kirschenheiter have been officially confirmed to return for season 15! The reality stars both shared photos from filming on February 13.
View this post on Instagram
Here we go again!!! #rhoc #crazybeautifullife
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
Flashback to casita living! Glad that chapter is over but I did have fun there! 😊🤗
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
Hell yea I am!!! And proud 💪🏻🙌🏻🙃 wanted to throw this up. My usual wardrobe consists of jeans and a t-shirt so I’m actually a bit of a t-shirt snob lol. LOVE the t’s by @closers_crew super cute and super well made! Also mom owned brand which I love! Check them out ❤️ #RHOC #momssupportingmoms #perfectfit #brandsyoulove #supportlocalbrand
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
Winter Formal... ❤️ #senior #thisgirlisgrowingup
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
View this post on Instagram
Who doesn’t love a good pair of jeans? @goodamerican has quickly become my favorite denim brand. Seriously these jeans fit me better than any pair I’ve ever owned! They don’t gap open in the back like other brands and they have so many sizes to choose from. Check them out at goodamerican.com/tamrajudge and get 20% off + free shipping over $100! #GOODSQUAD
A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on
View this post on Instagram
Date night with my fiance @stevelodge_oc . ❤️🌴💍
A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
View this post on Instagram
Key West comes to an end but some of the drama is just beginning! 😉 🌴 don’t forget to tune in to #RHOC tonight on @bravotv 🍊
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!