Two days ago the 37-year-old introduced the world to Miles Macklin, coming in at 8lbs 7oz, 21.5”, as posted by the GMA star on her Instagram.

She posted a pic of Miles’ precious little feet and legs still donning his hospital tag.

In a second pic, Ginger showed Adrian hugging his new baby brother, who peacefully slept on his mother’s chest. “This is pure joy,” she captioned.

Clearly Adrian has been psyched to welcome his younger sibling as the toddler was also in the delivery room! His proud papa and Ginger’s husband Ben Aaron uploaded this snap on his Instagram.

Though her happiness has now been doubled, just two months ago the TV personality opened up about her past struggle with depression