"Our little pumpkin is three months already! Can you guys believe it? Her little personality is really coming out! She loves to laugh like her mommy and she loves it when daddy is silly! She LOVES music and she is loving getting to know her fur baby brothers more & playing with them on the floor. She is so alert, so strong...We are loving every second with her and she literally brings so much joy to our hearts every single day," the Bravo star wrote alongside the adorable photos of her baby girl.