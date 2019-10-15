trending in BABIES
Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi is one proud mother! She celebrated a big milestone in her daughter, Skylar Gray‘s life on October 15.
View this post on Instagram
Our little pumpkin is 3 months already! Can you guys believe it? 🙈 (swipe left) Her little personality is really coming out! She loves to laugh like her Mommy, & she loves it when Daddy is silly! She LOVES music and she is loving getting to know her fur baby brothers more & playing with them on the floor. She is so alert, so strong, and I swear is already saying “Hi” & “ya” 😜 We are loving every second with her and she literally brings so much joy to our hearts every single day. ❤️ #GodisGood #baby #IVF #3months @skylargraysmiley #SkylarGray (Acrylic number sign in gold by @laylabelledesign)
A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on
View this post on Instagram
Anytime I might be having a rough day I just look at this picture and it makes everything better ❤️ Skylar’s face and laugh in this picture is everything! Hopefully if you’re having a rough day this can help brighten it as well! Happy Thursday my loves! ❤️😘
A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on
View this post on Instagram
🌟 GIVEAWAY 🌟 Skylar Gray is raising her hand because she is so excited to be giving away 3 of her favorite loungers @snuggle_me_organic to her friends on here! All you have to do is follow @snuggle_me_organic and tag your friends below (closes in 72 hours) —————— This is one of Sky’s and my favorite loungers for a few different reasons but especially because it hugs her perfectly so she feels safe and secure and is organic! They are only $99 and comes in 8 beautiful colors! ———— Now, they are limiting codes, but gave me an exclusive for all of you! Use SNUGGLE10 for 10% off anything in their store 🙌🏻 How cool is that ❤️ (direct link in bio)
A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on
View this post on Instagram
#MomLife with a New Baby 😜 ✅House is a mess ✅Exhausted from no sleep ✅Delirious ✅No Makeup ✅Hair in a bun ✅Sweatpants ✅Laundry is piling up ✅ Barely surviving ✅Can’t remember what day it is ✅Can barely remember my own name 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Who’s been here before, and who’s with me right now? 🙋🏼♀️ However I wouldn’t change it for the world and am loving every second of it! Being right here in our beautiful home, loving on my baby girl and having my fur babies wrapped around us is what makes me the most happy and fulfilled these days! Thank you Lord for our many blessings 🙏🏻 #enjoyingeverymoment #lovethesetimes
A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on
View this post on Instagram
I will forever and always be right here holding your hand, guiding, protecting and loving you as best I can. I am the luckiest Mommy in the world to have been blessed with such a little angel that has brought me so much joy ❤️😘 @skylargraysmiley #SkylarGray #baby #babies #IVF #8weeks #blueeyedgirls
A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on
View this post on Instagram
My whole heart ❤️#blueeyedgirls
A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was the first day I had to be away from my baby girl for a work engagement, and I’m not going to lie I had so much anxiety over it 🙈 Even though she was with her grandparents (best people on earth for her to be with) I couldn’t stop thinking about her and missed her so much (even though it was only eight hours) I was so happy when I got home last night and got to see her and kiss and love on her! 🙏🏻 ———————————————-She is my sweet angel baby and now I know why they say there is such a bond with children and their parents! It’s just the best connection in the world! ❤️ Swipe left to see us coming to pick her up 👈🏻
A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on
