Photo credit: INSTARImages

Fans also responded to Gretchen’s comment. One expressed sympathy for Gina Kirschenheiter. “[I] kind of feel bad for Gina because she doesn't see the real Tamra. Eventually her eyes will be wide open, it's just a matter of time,” they wrote. “Even though I truly missed seeing on #RHOC, I am glad that you are away from negativity.” Gretchen replied, “Yeah I do too, it’s sad when Tamra gets a hold of the innocent ones that are going through a tough time and she just prances on them like a lion on its prey. Sadly she will eventually get hurt like we all have by her manipulation.”