Latest Update
Guess Co-Founder Paul Marciano Stepping Aside After Kate Upton Sexual Misconduct Allegations
The supermodel accused her former boss of regularly harassing her.
Guess co-founder Paul Marciano has announced he is relinquishing his “day to day responsibilities” at Guess as the company investigates the sexual harassment allegations Kate Upton laid against him in a bombshell interview with Time earlier this month. Although Paul denies Kate’s claims, Guess has formed a committee to investigate the accusations, and in the meantime, Paul is taking a backseat at the company.
