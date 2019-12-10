Photo credit: shutterstock

Gwen chimed in saying, “Blake saved my life, everybody knows that.” “Like, we’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives so we’re just trying to savor every moment together, and just to be back on The Voice as well—not to change the subject—but working together again has been really fun and I love being here,” the “Wind It Up” singer revealed. “And I love being with him.”