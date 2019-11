Photo credit: Shutterstock

The Goop article is titled "Busting Diet Myths” and featured an interview with psychologistthat encouraged readers to work towards the lowest possible end of their “set range" when setting a weight loss goal. “The phrase 'leanest livable weight' refers to the leanest weight you can be without doing any strict dieting or unhealthy behavior,” Dr. Mann wrote in the piece. “Our set range is a genetically determined range of weight that your body generally keeps you in, despite your efforts to escape it.”