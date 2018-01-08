Say What?
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Site Goop Suggests You Do A Coffee Enema To Kick Off The New Year
FYI, it's only for those 'who know what they're doing.'
Newly engaged Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop has never been one to stick to the status quo when it comes to healthy living. From $500 ripped t-shirts to collagen-infused breakfast smoothies, the brand has come under fire for being out of touch and, well, out there. The brand’s latest “Beauty & Wellness Detox Guide” is no exception. In it, the site suggests that, aside from a $4,000 sauna, readers should invest in a $135 at-home coffee enema to really kick of the New Year right.
