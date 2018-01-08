HEALTH
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

gwyneth paltrow site goop coffee enema pp View Gallery
Say What?

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Site Goop Suggests You Do A Coffee Enema To Kick Off The New Year

January 8, 2018 16:53PM

FYI, it's only for those 'who know what they're doing.'

Newly engaged Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop has never been one to stick to the status quo when it comes to healthy living. From $500 ripped t-shirts to collagen-infused breakfast smoothies, the brand has come under fire for being out of touch and, well, out there. The brand’s latest “Beauty & Wellness Detox Guide” is no exception. In it, the site suggests that, aside from a $4,000 sauna, readers should invest in a $135 at-home coffee enema to really kick of the New Year right.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Site Goop Suggests You Do A Coffee Enema To Kick Off The New Year

Back to intro
1/6
Goop shared this $135 “Implant O’Rama” as one of its top picks for your detox to-do list in 2018.
According to the product’s description, the Implant O’Rama is "a clean way to do coffee enemas," which, apparently, are a thing. And no surprise, they're not always pleasant to the senses, but the Implant O’Rama is the way to go, the site claims.
The Implant O’Rama is made from “glass, kynar connectors, and silicone tubing” which are "completely non-reactive to coffee acids or ozone.” (Thank goodness, right?) And its pump even “allows the liquid to be pushed in with a small amount of force, delivering liquid to areas high in the colon.” If that isn’t a glowing sales pitch, then what is?
The site also includes tips for how to clean the Implant O’Rama (hydrogen peroxide and oxyclean are a must), a review (you can easily “oxygenate” it, whatever that means), and even a coffee enema song (yes, a song!).
However, the site does warn that the Implant O’Rama is only for “those who know what they’re doing,” so proceed with caution if you’re really desperate for that 2018 at-home, coffee enema cleanse.
Will you be investing in the Implant O’Rama? What do you think of Goop’s recommendation? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in HEALTH

Exclusive
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Tells All About What Fans Can Expect From Her
REALITY TV
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS