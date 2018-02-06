EXCLUSIVE
'Running Means Moving Forward' – Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
The gold medalist is a 'Diva' in the best sense of the word.
Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez stole hearts at the Rio Olympics and on Dancing With The Stars with her flawless moves and sparkling personality. Now, she’s showing the world what it means to be a diva, lending her muscle and her spirit to her family’s native Puerto Rico. The 17-year-old spoke exclusively with OK! Magazine about visiting the island to celebrate the return of tourism following Hurricane Maria, and how her visit brought back feelings from the 2016 Olympics.
'Running Means Moving Forward' – Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
1 of 4
2 of 4
3 of 4
4 of 4
1/4
Sound off in the comments below!