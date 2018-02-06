'Running Means Moving Forward' – Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico

"It was very important for me to come to Puerto Rico and visit because growing up my parents had always reinforced the culture, and especially during the holidays there was always the authentic dishes and the music and the dancing," the Mirrorball winner shared.

"Whenever we had family over, those were the three main things that we would focus on. So being able to come to Puerto Rico and see my culture first hand was so important... to be able to celebrate the people and especially to be here after the hurricane, knowing what's happened and seeing that the people are hustling and moving strong, that's really important to me," she said. "I came back in 2011, and as a kid you see things so bright and so big, and a lot of times when you grow up it doesn't look like that. But it looks the exact same as when I was a kid. Still as bright, still as big, and it made my heart so fulfilled."

Laurie's mother Wanda was by her side for the trip, which made it all the more meaningful for her. "It was so good visiting with my mom. Honestly, I think being able to come with either of my parents, and especially mom, they are the ones who witnessed that culture growing up first hand coming to Puerto Rico in the summers with their family members. To be able to come back with her and for her to be able to point out those things she saw as a child to me now as a teenager, I got to see a little glimpse of her heart too in the island. That made me so happy," she said, adding that the food had been one of her favorite parts of the visit.