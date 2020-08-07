She may claim she’s “Bad At Love” but Halsey sure has done her fair share of dating. The 25-year-old has been linked to a number of famous actors, rappers to alternative singers since bursting onto the music scene in 2014

The singer, who has reputation for being a tough independent woman, memorably told her ex boyfriend, music producer Lido Losnegård, “If you can’t keep up, f— you. I have to keep going.”

But Halsey certainly has her vulnerable side. The 25-year-old, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, opened up about one of her more recent breakups with the 31-year-old rapper, G-Eazy in a January 2020 interview.

“I want everyone to be the best versions of themselves so much that I sometimes don’t focus on making me the best version of myself,”” she said..

So who will Halsey find love with next? It remains to be seen, but until then, scroll through the gallery below to see some of her famous ex boyfriends.