Hayden Panettiere debuted a new hairstyle ahead of 2020. The Nashville star posted a selfie of her new pixie haircut on Twitter. Hayden’s fresh cut comes months after her boyfriend Brian Hickerson’s felony domestic violence charge was dismissed.
