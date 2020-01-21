trending in REALITY TV
- Tamra Judge Is Leaving ‘RHOC’ After 12 Season—Find Out Why
- Andy Cohen Reacts To Vicki Gunvalson's Exit From ‘RHOC’
- Vicki Gunvalson Announces She's Leaving 'RHOC' After 14 Years On The Show
- Reza Farahan Alludes To Friendships Breaking Down On Season 8 Of 'Shahs Of Susnet'
- Chelsea Houska Goes Makeup-Free On Instagram & Fans Are Obsessed
The gang’s back together again! Kristin Cavallari reunited with her former The Hills costars, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge on Monday, January 20, and she revealed that the duo will be appearing on her reality show, Very Cavallari, very soon.
View this post on Instagram
@gunnerpratt makes everything more fun... and challenging lol! 🙏🏼
A post shared by heidimontag (@heidimontag) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on
View this post on Instagram
Such a blessing to have had a @prattdaddy booth at the first @hotelbelair Holiday Market 🎄❄️🎅
A post shared by heidimontag (@heidimontag) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on
View this post on Instagram
You know when you really wanna wear something but you know it’s not right for the occasion and you’re gonna be freezing? Well, this was last night and I wore it anyways. Don’t do what I did. It’s never worth it! Shopping deets in stories.
A post shared by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on
View this post on Instagram
Another little one has joined our pack 💛 Thanks @wagsandwalks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!
A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on
View this post on Instagram
Girl crew on way to see Alicia keys.... who is AMAZING! 🎶
A post shared by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!