In June 2018 Hilary and Matthew announced that they were expecting their first child together. “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited !!!” Hilary captioned a photo of Matthew kissing her cheek. On October 25, 2018, the pair welcome their daughter Banks Violet Bair into the world. “This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” the actress wrote on Instagram. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”