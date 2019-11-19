Photo credit: Shutterstock

In August 2019, Disney announced that Hilary was returning for the reboot. While there, Hilary explained that her character will be living in New York. “She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” Hilary revealed. “She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”