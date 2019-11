Photo credit: INSTARImages

The Hard Choices author also revealed that she finds the criticism Meghan has faced “heartbreaking and wrong.” She claimed that she believes the scrutiny Meghan faces is a combination of sexism and racism. “It takes some getting used to having your every move scrutinized and analyzed and, frankly, things made up about,” Hillary said. “I really wish her and her husband the very best because they are struggling to have a life of meaning and integrity in their own terms — and that’s hard enough if you’re just walking around in today’s world, but if you’re on that big a platform it’s really difficult."