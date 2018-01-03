Not Okay
Hoda Kotb Will Earn Same Salary As Savannah Guthrie Despite Working Twice As Hard
The new ‘Today’ co-anchor is also earning $18 million less than Matt Lauer did.
The pay gap is real. Hoda Kotb may have landed the gig of her dreams when she was chosen as the new co-anchor for the first two hours of the Today show, but she will not be paid the same as her counterparts. Despite hosting both the first two hours of the show as well as the fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda will still make the same amount as her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, sources told Page Six. Plus, the salary is $18 million less than that of her predecessor, Matt Lauer!
