Hoda Kotb Will Earn Same Salary As Savannah Guthrie Despite Working Twice As Hard

NBC sources told Page Six that Hoda has landed a $7 million-a-year deal, the same as Savannah.

Hoda’s predecessor, Matt, earned $25 million while sitting in the same seat!

However, an insider told Page Six that Hoda “isn’t complaining.” “Matt’s salary reflected the long time he was on the show — 25 years. If things go well, Hoda could ask for more next time if she re-ups her contract,” the source said.

“But the figures underline the huge wage disparity at NBC News,” the insider admitted.

Matt was fired from Today last month after a colleague accused him of sexual misconduct. Hoda revealed to E! News that Matt sent her a message of congratulations when he heard she would replace him. “He was sweet this monrning…he said some nice words,” she said.