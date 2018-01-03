NEWS
Not Okay

Hoda Kotb Will Earn Same Salary As Savannah Guthrie Despite Working Twice As Hard

January 3, 2018 10:14AM

The new ‘Today’ co-anchor is also earning $18 million less than Matt Lauer did.

The pay gap is real.  Hoda Kotb may have landed the gig of her dreams when she was chosen as the new co-anchor for the first two hours of the Today show, but she will not be paid the same as her counterparts. Despite hosting both the first two hours of the show as well as the fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda will still make the same amount as her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, sources told Page Six. Plus, the salary is $18 million less than that of her predecessor, Matt Lauer!

NBC sources told Page Six that Hoda has landed a $7 million-a-year deal, the same as Savannah.
Hoda’s predecessor, Matt, earned $25 million while sitting in the same seat!
However, an insider told Page Six that Hoda “isn’t complaining.” “Matt’s salary reflected the long time he was on the show — 25 years. If things go well, Hoda could ask for more next time if she re-ups her contract,” the source said.
“But the figures underline the huge wage disparity at NBC News,” the insider admitted.
Matt was fired from Today last month after a colleague accused him of sexual misconduct. Hoda revealed to E! News that Matt sent her a message of congratulations when he heard she would replace him. “He was sweet this monrning…he said some nice words,” she said.
