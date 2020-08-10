He shot to stardom with films like Weird Science
in the mid-1980s, but Robert Downey Jr.
succumbed to the pitfalls of fame early on.
At a young age, the actor reportedly began doing drugs with his father, admitting later that there “was always a lot of pot and coke around.”
The nasty habit—which led to the first of multiple arrests, for possession of heroin, cocaine, and an unloaded handgun, in 1996 would haunt him or years.
“It’s like I have a shotgun in my mouth and I’ve got my finger on the trigger
, and I like the taste of the gunmetal,” Robert told a judge of its addictive behavior in 1999, before being sentenced to 36 months in prison.
It wasn’t until his divorce with Deborah Falconer
(she reportedly left him and took their son, Indio, 26 with her) and his marriage to now-wife Susan
that his life changed for better.
“Susan gave him tough love,” a source said of Robert, 55, who spent time in rehab, on his road to recovery. “And he actually listened.”
