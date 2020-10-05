Scroll through the gallery below to see Hollywood’s mini moguls who are just getting started in the industry.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt
Jolie and Pitt have clearly passed down their passion for philanthropy to daughter Zahara, 15. The teen teamed up with jewelry designer Robert Procop for two collections that benefit House of Ruth, an organization that works to help victims of domestic abuse. "Zahara's very creative and artistic," shared Robert, noting that she takes an active part in the creative process. "Her love for her mother, expressed in this collection, will help [other] mothers and children have a second chance."
Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner has a little beauty queen on her hands! In February, the reality star collaborated with 2-year-old daughter Stormi (Dad is Kylie's ex Travis Scott) for a Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day collection. From the looks of it, the tot even got to help pick out the bright and sparkly eye-shadow palette shades with Mom. Gushed the makeup mogul, "I've been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant."
Emma Muñiz
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's daughter, Emma Muñiz, who performed alongside her mom at the Super Bowl this year, just added author to her résumé! The 12-year-old's first book, Lord Help Me, is out September 29. in English and Spanish. Says Emme, "I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help." Aww!
Asahd Khaled
DJ Khaled's major key to success? His firstborn, Asahd, 3, with wife Nicole Tuck. The kiddo graced the covers of Dad's platinum albums Grateful and Father of Asahd, and was listed as an executive producer on both. "Asahd has shown an interest in music since day one," revealed a source. "Khaled lets him pick out sounds for tracks; he very much wants him on the team. Asahd could take over the empire!"
