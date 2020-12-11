Ready to live out your rockstar fantasies? Kiss frontman Gene Simmons‘ ultra extravagant pad could be yours for $22 million!

After three decades of bunking in L.A.’s Benedict Canyon, the legendary bassist, 71, and his wife, 63-year-old former model Shannon Tweed, are relocating to a 24-acre spread near Washington State’s Mount Rainier, putting their one-of-a-kind abode up for grabs with Douglas Elliman’s Josh and Matt Altman.

The couple bought the land in 1984 for just $1.35 million and spent about five years (and a lot more cash) transforming it into the 16,000-square-foot compound it is today.

A long, winding driveway leads to the majestic three-story mansion, complete with seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and plenty of wrought iron accented terraces.

The residence, which was fully renovated in 2000, features a dramatic living room with 30-foot tall ceilings and a glitzy formal dining room with seating for eight under a chandelier. Elsewhere in the manse, there’s a wine cellar, a library and a billiards/games room.

While the decadent digs will surely attract some big-name buyers, Simmons doesn’t want to pass it on to just anyone. According to reports, he’s requested a personal meeting with the next owner to ensure his family jewel is left in good hands.

