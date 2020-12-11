Ready to live out your rockstar fantasies? Kiss frontman Gene Simmons‘ ultra extravagant pad could be yours for $22 million!
After three decades of bunking in L.A.’s Benedict Canyon, the legendary bassist, 71, and his wife, 63-year-old former model Shannon Tweed, are relocating to a 24-acre spread near Washington State’s Mount Rainier, putting their one-of-a-kind abode up for grabs with Douglas Elliman’s Josh and Matt Altman.
The couple bought the land in 1984 for just $1.35 million and spent about five years (and a lot more cash) transforming it into the 16,000-square-foot compound it is today.
A long, winding driveway leads to the majestic three-story mansion, complete with seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and plenty of wrought iron accented terraces.
INSIDE LOOK! ROCKER GENE SIMMONS SELLING $2.2 MILLION HOLLYWOOD HILLS RETREAT
The residence, which was fully renovated in 2000, features a dramatic living room with 30-foot tall ceilings and a glitzy formal dining room with seating for eight under a chandelier. Elsewhere in the manse, there’s a wine cellar, a library and a billiards/games room.
While the decadent digs will surely attract some big-name buyers, Simmons doesn’t want to pass it on to just anyone. According to reports, he’s requested a personal meeting with the next owner to ensure his family jewel is left in good hands.
Scroll through to see more of his incredible pad!
Sound off in the comments below!