Iconic KISS rocker Gene Simmons is looking to part ways with his Hollywood Hills home – and has just listed the canyon retreat for a cool $2.2 million. Lisa Young and Kennon Earl, of Compass, have the listing.

The scenic retreat is perched atop a gated road in Laurel Canyon. The exclusive hideaway once boasted a Midcentury style, but a remodel gave it a more modern feel.

The tri-level home consists of four bedrooms and two bathrooms that spread across 2,345 square feet.

VICKI GUNVALSON LISTS HER SOUTH CALIFORNIA MANSION FOR SALE

This will end a seven-year love affair with the home for the rocker, with records showing he paid $1.45 million for the estate in 2013.

Simmons and his family jewels aren’t leaving Hollywood though, the ‘Detroit Rock City’ singer and his wife, 1982 Playboy Playmate of the Year Shannon Tweed, still have their mansion in Beverly Hills.

Scroll through the images below to see where the ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’ singer partied every day.