Bye, bye bachelor pad! Just days before Michael Angarano and Pen15 star Maya Erskine announced they’re engaged — and expecting! — the actor listed his Los Angeles home for close to $1.4 million.

The Will & Grace alum, 32, bought the nearly 2,000-square-foot property, located in the hip Silver Lake neighborhood, back in 2015.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is perched behind trees and covered in vines, making it nearly invisible from the street and perfect for those who value their privacy. Though the space may seem modest compared to many celebrity homes, its massive picture windows provide plenty of natural light, giving it a bright and airy feel.

INSIDE MARIAH CAREY’S 10,500-SQUARE-FOOT QUARANTINE QUARTERS

The house features a partially upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an adjoining dining area, where Angarano and Erskine, 33, frequently plug away on their laptops.

The main floor also has a large living room, complete with a tiled fireplace and French doors that open up to a deck. The views may be the biggest selling point of all: Residents see straight out to the Griffith Park Observatory and the Hollywood sign.

Scroll through for pictures of Angarano’s house.