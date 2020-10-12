Mariah Carey’s Manhattan penthouse is plenty posh, but since decamping the city in March for a regal country manor in Bedford Corners, N.Y., the well-heeled diva, 50, has been living large.

The 10,500-square-foot rental, which has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms — and four powder rooms! — spread out over three elevator-serviced floors, sits on five acres of land, so there’s plenty of room for her 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe (dad is Mariah’s ex-hubby, Nick Cannon) to roam free.

One of just a few dozen estates nestled among the woods in a prestigious gated community, the secluded pad is protected by a cutting-edge security system with more than 20 cameras, as well as biometric keyless entry. The lavish digs are also totally automated — but then again, the “Save the Day” singer never has to lift a finger, since she also brought along a handful of dedicated staffers to cater to her every whim.

Now that’s what we call the perfect COVID-quarantine pod!