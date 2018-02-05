BABIES
‘Meet Minnie!’

Jack Osbourne & Wife Lisa Welcome Third Daughter — See Her First Photo!

February 5, 2018 17:45PM

‘She’s the newest member of my girls only squad,’ the A&E star said.

Jack Osbourne continues to be outnumbered! The Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour star’s wife Lisa gave birth to the couple’s third daughter over the weekend (just days after Kylie Jenner welcomed her own baby girl!). She joins Jack and Lisa’s daughters Pearl, 5, and Andy, 2. Click through to see Jack and Lisa’s adorable announcement — and to find out the cutie’s name!

Jack Osbourne & Wife Lisa Welcome Third Daughter — See Her First Photo!

Back to intro
1/6
“Hey everyone meet Minnie!” Jack captioned this precious pic of his third daughter, whose full name is Minnie Theodora. Minnie looks too cute wrapped up in an eye-patterned, white blanket and pink head wrap.
Minnie was posed next to a board announcing her birth details. The cutie was born on February 3 at 5:57am and weighed exactly 7lbs!
“She’s the newest member of my girls only squad,” Jack wrote, adding the hashtags "#girlsrule #playerscurse #happydaddy #hatchling.”
Lisa posted the same pic and wrote, “The final member of my little girl squad. Everyone, meet the angelic, miss Minnie.”
Minnie’s aunt Kelly Osbourne reposted the adorable pic and called Minnie “perfect in every way.” “It was such a beautiful experience to witness the birth of this angel,” Kelly added.
