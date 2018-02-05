‘Meet Minnie!’
Jack Osbourne & Wife Lisa Welcome Third Daughter — See Her First Photo!
‘She’s the newest member of my girls only squad,’ the A&E star said.
Jack Osbourne continues to be outnumbered! The Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour star’s wife Lisa gave birth to the couple’s third daughter over the weekend (just days after Kylie Jenner welcomed her own baby girl!). She joins Jack and Lisa’s daughters Pearl, 5, and Andy, 2. Click through to see Jack and Lisa’s adorable announcement — and to find out the cutie’s name!
