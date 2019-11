Photo credit: Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

he Bad Moms actress said she met Tupac on their first day of high school in Baltimore in the mid-80s . The two grew incredibly close until Jada felt that she needed to walk away from their friendship when she thought the rapper’s life was growing too dangerous. Jada wished that she told the “California Love” rapper how much she loved him before his untimely death. Tupac was shot in 1997 during a drive-by shooting when he was just 25 years old.